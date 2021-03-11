iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 344.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

