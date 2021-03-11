iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.