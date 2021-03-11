Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Shares Up 0.2%

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €47.94 ($56.40) and last traded at €47.56 ($55.95). 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.48 ($55.86).

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 149.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Isra Vision Company Profile (ETR:ISR)

As of June 24, 2020, Isra Vision AG operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Copco AB.

