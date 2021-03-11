Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

