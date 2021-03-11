Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.