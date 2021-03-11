Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
