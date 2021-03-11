ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $83.14 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.14.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ITT by 9.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ITT by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $85.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $88.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit