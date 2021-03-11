ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $83.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.14.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ITT by 9.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ITT by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $85.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $88.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.