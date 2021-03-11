J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.20

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.20 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

