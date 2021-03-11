J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,055 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JDW shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total value of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23).

JDW opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,236.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,060.17.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

