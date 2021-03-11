J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 368,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,463,000 after buying an additional 84,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

