Jack Engelkes Sells 3,500 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Engelkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

