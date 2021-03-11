Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.86. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $157.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

