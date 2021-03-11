James David Devries Buys 143,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

