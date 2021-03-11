James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $18,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 862,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,692,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $99.01.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

