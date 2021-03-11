James Robert Anderson Sells 23,139 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $800,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $222,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,147,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

