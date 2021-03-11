JCDecaux (JCDXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.