Jefferies Financial Group Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $75.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.04.

DraftKings stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

