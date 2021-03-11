JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 22.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded up 22.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $46.48. 3,738,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,017,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

