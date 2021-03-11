JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

