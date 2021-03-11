JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LDI. Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

