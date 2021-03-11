JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LDI. Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

