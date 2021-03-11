Joanne Parfrey Buys 37,500 Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) insider Joanne Parfrey acquired 37,500 shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Henderson International Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

