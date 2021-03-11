Joanne Parfrey Buys 37,500 Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) insider Joanne Parfrey purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

HINT stock opened at GBX 150.25 ($1.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.02. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit