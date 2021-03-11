Joanne Parfrey Buys 37,500 Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) insider Joanne Parfrey purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

HINT stock opened at GBX 150.25 ($1.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.02. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.