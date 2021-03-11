John B. Nathman Sells 1,335 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75.

NYSE CW opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 38.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

