John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.