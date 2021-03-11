John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:HPF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

