JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.20

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €52.20 ($61.41) and last traded at €53.30 ($62.71), with a volume of 37182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €51.80 ($60.94).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JST shares. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.60 ($61.88).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $788.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €46.37 and its 200 day moving average is €39.35.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.