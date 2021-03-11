Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to $1.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of JRNGF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 76,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,807. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.