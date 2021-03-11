Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to $1.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of JRNGF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 76,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,807. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

