JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €69.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.17 ($44.90).

EPA:RNO opened at €41.09 ($48.34) on Monday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.71.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

