JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,632,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $503,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 716,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 41,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

