JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 87,586 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $557,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

TD traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $65.03. 93,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

