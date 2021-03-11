JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of QABSY stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

