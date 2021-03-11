JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.96 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00509251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00592139 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073834 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

