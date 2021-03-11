Kalos Management Inc. Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.