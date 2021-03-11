Kalos Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 101,427 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $3,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 332.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 274.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,088. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms have commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

