Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.95. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,592. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $233.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

