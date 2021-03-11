Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 44,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

