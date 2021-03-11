Kalos Management Inc. Sells 4,574 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,937. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

