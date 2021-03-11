Kalos Management Inc. Trims Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Triton International comprises about 1.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Triton International worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRTN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,211. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

