Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

KYN stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

