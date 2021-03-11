Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.
KYN stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
