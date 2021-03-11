Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.