KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

