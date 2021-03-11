KBC Group NV Invests $1.58 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,069,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BIGC opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

