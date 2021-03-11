KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,629 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

