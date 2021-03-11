KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 221,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,626. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
