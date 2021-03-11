KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 221,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,626. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

