KE (NYSE:BEKE) Now Covered by HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

