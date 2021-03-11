KE (NYSE:BEKE) Now Covered by HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.
