KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,209,764 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £43.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.03.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

