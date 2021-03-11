Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52.
  • On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26.
  • On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30.
  • On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78.
  • On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

