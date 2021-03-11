Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kellogg by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kellogg by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of K stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

