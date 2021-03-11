Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 157,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE V traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $223.07. 157,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $435.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $226.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

