Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 750 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,310,000 after buying an additional 398,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 661,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,527,000 after buying an additional 316,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.70. The company had a trading volume of 71,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,692. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

