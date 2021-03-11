Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 64,809 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.22. 105,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,777. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average of $274.38.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

